In April of 1920, area business leaders were similar to business leaders of today. They had vision for the community to be a vibrant hub of retail, service, industry, education, healthcare, entertainment, and culture. They were dedicated to making the community a wonderful place to raise their families. They were confident in success and had the courage to move forward with new ventures.

These business leaders were excited for change and the prospect of something new. These officers joined forces with the Board of Directors and developed the Greater Burlington Association, which was a reorganization of the Commercial Exchange.

The Greater Burlington Association was later renamed the Burlington Chamber of Commerce in 1930, and in 1983 it merged with the West Burlington Chamber of Commerce to create the Burlington/West Burlington Chamber of Commerce. Today, we recognize the organization as the Greater Burlington Partnership and enjoy a vision celebrated by partners in Economic Development, Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Partners. The current leaders continue to have a vision for success, creating a quality of life that we can all enjoy.

In 2020, the Greater Burlington Partnership is excited to celebrate the past 100 years with a number of special activities. It’s an exhilarating time. The Board of Directors gave you a sneak peak into the fun with an old time photo that was featured on the November newsletter.

The festivities will kick off with flapper dresses, speakeasies and gangsters as we go back in time to the Roaring Twenties at the Annual Dinner in January. It’s sure to be the cat's pajamas. A special video on our history will be featured that night as well. The celebration won’t stop there; events will be held during the summer, a look back at the history of the Chamber of Commerce will be featured each month in The Partnership newsletter, and visits to members and a ribbon cutting to commemorate the special day are in the works. As they may have said in the 1920s, “This year will be the bee’s knees!” I hope you celebrate with us.

The 100th Anniversary of the Chamber of Commerce is going to be an exciting year, but I believe every year is exciting. For the past 20 years I have been able to be a part of those exciting times, and it’s been a thrilling ride. I love hearing stories from members who had their “best year ever,” a Young Professional who met new friends or a Greater Burlington Leadership Alumni who is now chair of a local board. The Chamber of Commerce is a business organization, but it’s the people who make the difference, continuing the vision and spirit of the leaders from 1920.

Kay Sackville Breuer is is the Vice President of the Greater Burlington Partnership.