The Iowa Department of Transportation will open its newest driver’s license and identification service center Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Kettlestone Plaza between Jimmy John’s and UnityPoint Health Clinic at 1156 SE Ashworth Road, at the intersection of Ashworth Road and Grand Prairie Parkway in Waukee.

Driver’s license and identification services are currently being provided at 918 Court Street in Adel. This location will close Friday, Jan. 17.

The move from the Dallas County Treasurer-run location in Adel to the Iowa DOT-run location in Waukee was driven by the population growth of Dallas County and the western Des Moines metro suburbs which pushed demands for service far beyond those typically provided by county treasurers. The Iowa Legislature, during its 2019 session, approved funding for Iowa DOT to staff a DOT-operated service center in Dallas County. The transition of services was accomplished in cooperation with the Dallas County Treasurer’s office.

Iowa DOT driver’s license and identification service center hours are Tuesday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Iowa’s driver’s license and identification services are offered statewide at both Iowa DOT service centers and 82 county treasurer’s offices. You can do business at any issuance location across the state. Online services are also available at www.iowadot.us.

SAVE THE DATE: There will be a public open house Monday, Jan. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. to give the public a chance to see the new location in person.