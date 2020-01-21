A fresh batch of snow fell on Jan. 17 as another winter storm moved through the state. This weekend’s storm dropped around five to six inches of snow on Friday, Jan. 17. The snow was accompanied by ice, strong winds and bitterly cold temperatures.

Area kids and residents made their way outside to shovel and play in the snow.

More snow is forecast for Wednesday through Saturday. How are you planning to enjoy it? Send your snow photos to news@adelnews.com for a chance to be featured on our website.

You can purchase photos by calling the Dallas County News office at 515-465-4666.