At a public event held on Thursday, Jan. 23, the Waukee Betterment Foundation and the City of Waukee announced new details about the community park and sports complex the City is building, including the facility’s name – “Triumph Park.”

The 66-acre Triumph Park will feature a sports complex with 12 softball/baseball fields, practice areas, concessions, accessible restrooms and 800+ parking spaces. The complex will serve local teams as well as large tournaments.

The City will build an 11-acre pond amenity which will also serve as a major stormwater management feature. Greenspaces will be used for events, and three miles of trails will connect to area neighborhoods and regional trail systems. In addition, the Waukee Betterment Foundation is raising $3 million to help fund accessible features at Triumph Park.

“With such a broad range of activities and opportunities provided at the future park, it was challenging to pin down a name,” Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke said. “When we considered that people of ALL abilities can win a baseball game, safely fish off the pier, enjoy a play date with friends, reach fitness goals and attend outdoor events without barriers, the term ‘Triumph’ kept surfacing. I think the name ‘Triumph Park’ really speaks to the inclusion and optimism of what this regional destination will be.”

The Waukee Betterment Foundation and playground design firm Landscape Structures Inc. revealed the look of the Waukee EPIC Inclusive Playground. The firm builds only one EPIC Playground every year, and Waukee’s will be the most inclusive to date of its size. The 15,000-square-foot playground features mobility device access at various levels, rubberized surfacing for accessibility and safety, a seating wall, sensory features, STEM panels, shade structures, and accessible parking and restrooms. The Waukee EPIC Inclusive Playground will be situated near the Greater Iowa Credit Union Miracle League® Field and an accessible fishing pier.

“The responses we have received from donors – whether they be other foundations offering grants, central Iowa businesses, service groups or individuals – has been tremendous, said Waukee Betterment Foundation Board President Todd McDonald. “We often hear stories of how this park will positively impact the lives of their employees and/or their family members. It’s going to be something special for Dallas County and the central Iowa area as a whole.”

The foundation also acknowledged Apple, Inc. for its role in making the all-inclusive amenities possible with a significant donation. The company, which previously announced it is building a large data center in western Waukee, is contributing $1 million to the Waukee Betterment Foundation for this project.

That $1 million boost brings the foundation’s current fundraising total to $1.6 million, with $1.4 million left to raise.

Construction at Triumph Park is expected to begin in the fall of 2020 with an opening date of spring 2022 planned.