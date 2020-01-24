Harmony Hall on Riverside has events for men, women, and children scheduled through April 2020 in Adel.

Angela Schrad and her husband own Harmony Hall on Riverside, which is a large gathering space and mercantile. The couple also owns Restoration Harmony, which is a design, remodel and home flipping business. Schrad also stages homes and she needed a warehouse to store the home décor items. They found out that the building they acquired on Riverside to store these staging items, could also be useful in other ways.

“We took all of our experience and our talents and our passions and turned it into something that was community driven, so that we could have activities and fun all year long with people here in Dallas County,” Schrad said.

The Harmony Hall on Riverside is primarily used for large events like weddings and baby showers, but they found that people have a desire for a gathering place. They are doing things like introducing live music and partnering with vendors and other local businesses.

Schrad is also bringing retreats to Adel. She wants to bring women, men and kids together to focus on different topics to help people grow and be the best they can be. Harmony Hall and Ritual and Co., owned by Lacey Cornwell, are partnering to bring a series of women's retreats to Dallas County.

The first retreat happened Jan. 17 through Jan. 19. The theme for this event was, “Find Your Road.” The women were glamping for two nights and given a chance to renew and focus on mindfulness practices and investing in oneself. They all received some pampering as well, massages, facials, paraffin dips, yoga, Arch Brow & Beauty services and meditation. Creativity was also involved with jewelry and blanket making, among other things.

The events and activities were conducted by experts and businesses to ensure a good experience.

There will be upcoming retreats in April and September. The retreat in April is called, “Chasin' the Sun,” which focuses on relationships. The retreat in September is called, “Inhale the Future and Exhale the Past,” which focuses on overcoming fears, being vulnerable, and embracing risks and change.

There will be mini-retreats as well for kids starting in February titled, “Be Your Selfie.” These mini-retreats will take place during early outs, days off of school and two week-long camps this summer.

The mini-retreats will highlight loving oneself, entrepreneurship, random acts of kindness, wellness/health, mindfulness, unplugging, etc.

“Our thought is that we shouldn't just stop at women like us, but children as well to help them find themselves and help them navigate their way in life and in the community,” Schrad said.

For more information and to book a space at the workshops and events, go to www.harmonyhallonriverside.com. Click Mercantile/Tickets. You may also text 515-201-2571 for more information.