Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie 2020 national surrogate Michael Moore will campaign across Iowa this weekend.

Sanders will hold a Perry Town Hall on Sunday, Jan. 26 at La Poste, 1219 Warford St., Perry. He will be joined by Ocasio-Cortez and Moore. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the event starts at 11:30 a.m.

The Democratic presidential candidate was scheduled to hold a town tall on Jan. 10 in Perry, but the event was canceled because of weather. Sanders was last in Perry on May 4, 2019.

The Jan. 26 Perry Town Hall is open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.