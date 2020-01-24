The winners were named in the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra’s 2019 Marilyn Minford McCoid Young Artist Competition.

First, second and third place winners were announced by SEISO Conductor Robert McConnell. The competition was held Dec. 7 in Mount Pleasant.

Flutist Ryan McLerran, 17, of New London, won first place with his performance of the Andante from Bernhard Molique’s Flute Concerto. Ryan will receive the $200 Mort and Virginia Schmucker Scholarship Award and will perform as soloist with the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra during the Masterworks Series concerts March 21 in Ottumwa and March 22 in Burlington and Mount Pleasant.

Ryan is a senior at New London High School, studies flute with Marica Korb of Burlington and is the son of Mary and Mike McLerran.

Second place honors and the $100 Mort and Virginia Schmucker Scholarship Award were awarded to violinist Subrahmanyam Mullangi, 15, of Burlington. Subrahmanyam performed the first movement of Camille Saint-Saens Violin Concerto. A junior at Burligton High School, Subrahmanyam is a violin student of Jeffrey Phillips and is the son of Santa and Kumar Mullangi.

Third place winner was oboist Rachel Rudacille, 15, of Centerville. Rachel is a sophomore at Centerville High School and is the daughter of Wendy Rudacille.

Judges for the competition were Robert McConnell, music director of the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra; Michael Knight, Associate Professor of Music at Iowa Wesleyan University; and Julie Peshkin, freelance bass player and a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music.

“It was inspiring to hear the result of the many years of hard work that the students have put into developing their talent,” said McConnell.

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra’s Marilyn Minford McCoid Young Artist Competition is an annual event to encourage and recognize young music talent in Southeast Iowa. The scholarship awards presented each year are a gift from Mort and Virginia Schmucker of Ottumwa. The competition is supported through an endowment gift from the family of Marilyn Minford McCoid.

The date for the next competition is Dec. 5. Information will be sent to area music teachers in the fall of next year or can be received by visiting our website at www.seiso.us.