The annual Bike Ride to Rippey will return for its 43rd year on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Perry Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said around 300 are already registered for the annual winter ride. Pasutti added that the 300 mark is right on track with previous years.

This year’s fee structure is the same as last year.

An early-bird discount was given for registrations before Jan. 1. Pre-registration fees will be $30 until Jan. 25. Prices will increase to $35 from Sunday, Jan. 26 - Friday, Jan. 31. Same-day registration will be $40 on Feb. 1.

Pasutti encourages those interested in the ride to register early as it helps with shirt orders. This year’s T-shirts feature a frozen donkey. Volunteers will be working to fold the shirts and stuff packets this week and into next week to prepare for the Feb. 1 ride.

Pasutti added that the chamber will also have a booth at the Iowa Bike Expo on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Des Moines.

“We always get a good response there, a lot of people say they’ve already registered, or we’ll get them registered right then,” she said. “We’ll have shirts to sell there and just build excitement for the ride, as well as biking in Perry in general.”

As for the day of the ride itself, the Perry Lions Club will serve breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Hotel Pattee during the pre-registration portion of the BRR event. The breakfast is open to riders and the public. Tickets can be purchased that day.

Riders can pick up their packets or register on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Hotel Pattee. Pasutti said they had around 200-300 register the day of the event. Weather plays a big role, she added, as some wait until that day to see what happens. Around 800 riders were registered by the end of the day last year, with around 1,200 counted on the road to Rippey.

“It goes on no matter what, that is part of the fun of it. The original winter ride,” she said of BRR.

This year’s event will kick off at 10 a.m. with riders leaving Perry for Rippey.

Pasutti said there is a slight change to the route due to the 2nd Street closure at Progressive Foundry. Riders will head to First Avenue a little quicker, as they will turn on Bateman Street.

The riders will then make their way to Rippey.

Hot chocolate and beer pit stops will be available along the route.

The Friends of Rippey will have a beer tent at the old firehouse. The Rippey Methodist Church will have a potato bar, chili, broccoli soup, pies, bars and other beverages. The Rippey Lions Club will also have walking sundaes in the community room.

“For all of those groups, this is their biggest fundraiser of the year, just as it is ours,” Pasutti said of the Perry Chamber. “It’s nice to have those extra activities to help make a fun event, but it’s also worthwhile for everyone involved.”

She encourages riders to make their way back to Perry.

An after-party will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Hotel Pattee with music from Stranger Than Fiction. A $20 cover will be charged. The cover charge also includes an all-you-can-eat Midwest chili bar. The after-party is open to riders and community members.

The Proletariat, will feature live music by Brad Seidenfeld from 6-9 p.m.

Pasutti is looking forward to BRR celebrating 43 years this year.

“It’s a well-oiled machine, going strong for 42 years,” she said with a laugh. “It’s fun to be a part of, definitely.”

While the chamber has volunteers lined up to help fold shirts, stuff packets and help welcomes guests to Perry, Pasutti said there is always room for more. Those interested in volunteering can contact the Perry Chamber office at 465-4601.

Those interested in participating in BRR can register at 2020brr.eventbrite.com. More information can be found on the BRR Facebook page.