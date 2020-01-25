WAUKEE — Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) recently announced the Waukee High School team behind the MedicMate app are the winners of the 2019 Congressional App Challenge for Iowa’s Third Congressional District. The MedicMate team consists of Waukee High School sophomores Arya Karnik, Owen Scott and Waukee High School junior Shriya Magatapalli.

“It is my pleasure and privilege to recognize the Waukee High School students behind MedicMate as the winners of the 2019 Congressional App Challenge,” said Axne. “Arya, Owen, and Shriya encapsulate the ingenuity of Iowa’s high schools by creating this app that will improve information flows at our hospitals and potentially save lives.”

MedicMate is a mobile device-based app that stores the owner’s relevant medical history to streamline information at trauma centers and hospitals, allowing doctors and emergency room staff to quickly access all relevant information about a patient.

With the help of computer science teachers and college administrators around Iowa’s third district, the competition was judged based upon three criteria; content, design and skill. The judges determined that MedicMate’s originality, presentation, and real world applicability made it the best entry in this year’s competition.

The Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide competition for middle school and high school students designed to encourage students to learn to code and emphasize computer science careers in every corner of the country. Each participating Congressional district selects its local winner, who are then eligible for further awards for the entire class of 2019 winners.

In the first four years of the Challenge, the CAC has inspired over 14,000 students across 48 states to program an app.