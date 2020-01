DES MOINES - Degrees were conferred on the following students by Mercy College of Health Sciences on Dec. 14, 2019.

Local graduates include:

Adel

Shae Thornton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dallas Center

Kelsey Noll, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration

Perry

Cindy Mejia Perez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Waukee

Steven Ferrick, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Allison Stonehocker, Associate of Science in Nursing