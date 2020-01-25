More than 1,800 University of Iowa students celebrated earning their degree in December

IOWA CITY — In December, more than 1,800 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students participated in ceremonies celebrating the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. As these students donned their caps and gowns-some of them the first in their family to do so-they embarked on a long journey that will forever be connected to their time at the UI as Hawkeyes.

Local graduates include:

Cooper Bell of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Electrical Engineering]

Mackenzie Betz of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing]

Bailey Bjorland of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Ethics and Public Policy]

Aaron Byrnes of Redfield [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Marketing]

Chase Eddie of Adel [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Informatics]

Karen Eilers of Grimes [Degree: Doctor of Physical Therapy; Major: Physical Therapy]

Tayler Engstrom of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education]

Ross Freeman of Adel [Degree: Master of Science; Major: Business Analytics]

Brennan Gatrel of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Management]

Malorie Harrold of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Communication Studies]

Zachary Herrin of Waukee [Degree: Master of Science; Major: Business Analytics]

Thomas Jackson of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Communication Studies]

Shaunna Larson of Granger [Degree: Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Major: Bachelor of Liberal Studies]

Kelli Nuehring of Waukee [Degree: Master of Arts in Teaching; Major: Teaching and Learning]

Ellayna Powell of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN]

Nicole Tennant of Adel [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Sport and Recreation Management]