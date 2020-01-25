A man was injured Friday in a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of South Ninth Street.

According to a press release issued by the Burlington Police Department early Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of 235 S. Ninth St. at about 9:22 p.m. Friday in response to reports of multiple shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned someone involved in the shooting left in a vehicle, which was located a short time later.

Inside the vehicle was a 21-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken by ambulance to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for treatment.

Officers found multiple shell casings and bullet holes in a residence at the corner of Ninth and Aetna streets. BPD detectives collected the shell casings and spoke to several people about the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.