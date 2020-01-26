Are you wanting to step out of your comfort zone this year and try new things? Do you need a support system or are you looking for career or personal advice?

Lacey Cornwell, from Adel, has a mission to connect people in the community and promote open and honest dialogue. She feels that by joining with others in a group setting, either big or small, provides many benefits like finding new friends and realizing you aren’t alone.

“We are better together. I just want to serve the community by helping stimulate, connect, encourage and challenge others as they lean into their gifts,” Cornwell said.

Cornwell, along with her husband Jay, daughter Mckinley (10), son Owen (8) and cat Kona, moved to Adel the end of 2016. She realized that commuting to work and having most of her relationships outside of Adel, she wasn’t taking advantage of what this small community had to offer.

Cornwell grew up in central Florida and has also lived in Kansas and Iowa. She has a degree in Business and Leadership Studies from William Penn University and also a certification in Change Management from Cornell University.

“I had an early first career in retail sales, management, and as a buyer, mostly in the small business sector,” Cornwell said. “After getting married, I started my career in corporate, working in administration, operations, management, business analysis and honing my skills in coaching and facilitating.”

For the past 3 years, Cornwell has owned and runs a LuLaRoe clothing boutique.

“I’m a big dreamer and like to encourage others to do the same, so you never know what I might take on next,” she added.

In 2018, Cornwell left her corporate career to move toward her long-term goal of being self-employed in the life and coaching space. This time away from the corporate world gave her time to find out who she is. This also gave her time to be there for people within the Adel community and help bring people together.

“I’ve spent the last year consulting and am currently launching my life and business coaching business, which focuses on helping small businesses and women in life transitions…identify next steps and take intentional action,” Cornwell said.

Cornwell’s new business is called Ritual & Co. She will be hosting a series of workshops and retreats that serve women and small businesses. She helped host a recent women’s retreat at Harmony Hall.

One of Cornwell’s first groups was a mom’s group that formed two years ago. This group formed from moms feeling a bit sad after the first day of school drop off. Cornwell doesn’t frequent this group much anymore, but the group continues.

“One thing that’s important to remember, some groups don’t need structure or a leader, they just need people showing up and creating space to be,” she added. “Obviously, all groups aren’t that way, but when bringing people together we have to be careful to not overcomplicate it.”

Within group settings, Cornwell strongly encourages meaningful dialogue. She feels that one way to do this is to start asking questions. She feels that meaningful dialogue helps us move forward by learning and growing.

“Take the time to ask about more than the weather or how the kids are doing,” she said. “Questions about family traditions, challenges, the future… really anything that people don’t get asked daily is a great place to start.”

To find a group that might be a good fit for you, Cornwell recommends looking at the scheduled events on community Facebook pages, the coffee shops and the library.

“Adel Positivity is a great example of a Facebook group that continuously serves as a connection point,” she said. “Individuals ask if something exists, and if it does, they get connected. If it doesn’t already exist, and is truly a need, others who are interested end up commenting as well, so if the need and drive is great enough a group can form.”

Cornwell listed some groups that she is familiar with in the Adel area.There are mom’s groups that meet at 3rd Place on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.Harmony Hall is open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. into the evening and sometimes holds networking or craft events in the evenings.The Table is a gathering of women who meet the first Friday of every month.The American Legion meets the first Monday of the month.Kiwanis meets every Tuesday at 7 a.m.The Lions and Rotary clubs also meet and serve regularly.The Chamber of Commerce has monthly meetings for their members.There is a group called, Dallas County Games, that meets at different locations around the county to play board games.There is a group that meets for yoga at 5:15 a.m. on Monday mornings at the Raccoon Valley Bank community house.Adel also has a number of churches that have events and ways to get connected to others, even if you aren’t a member of that church.There are currently two other business/professional minded groups forming that Cornwell is aware of, one being This is Adel. The other group is a young professionals’ group that is called Community Collective that will meet the last Thursday of every month.

Cornwell’s favorite thing about meeting in a group setting is, you don’t have an excuse not to go. She recommends bringing a friend if you feel uncomfortable or fearful about joining a group.

She quoted Shirley Maclaine who said, “Fear makes strangers of people that would be friends. It’s worth the risk to find a few places to connect and see who you might meet and what you might learn.”