The City of Waukee and the Waukee Betterment Foundation have announced new details regarding the name and design of its new community park and sports complex. This 66-acre facility, which has been named “Triumph Park,” will feature a sports complex made up of 12 softball and baseball fields, an 11-acre pond amenity and a new EPIC Inclusive Playground designed by Landscape Structures, Inc.

“This is the most all-incisive EPIC Playground they have ever done. You’re not going to see a playground of this kind anywhere in the area. Not only are we getting a destination location but we are thrilled that this has the designation of being all-inclusive as well,” Waukee Parks and Recreation Director Matt Jermier said.

The Waukee Community Park and Sports Complex Reveal Event took place on Thursday, Jan. 23 at The Palms Theatres & IMAX. Attendees of the event heard from the Waukee Betterment Foundation, Landscape Structures, Inc, Apple, Inc and Mayor Courtney Clarke. A video presentation of the proposed EPIC Playground also played out across the IMAX screen, showcasing all the unique features the new park will soon have to offer.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the Waukee Community,” Todd McDonald of the Waukee Betterment Foundation said. “The all-inclusive playground, the ADA accessible fishing pier and the Miracle League Field. These elements of the complex will serve the Waukee Community as well as all of Dallas County and Central Iowa.”

Some of the park’s unique features will include roller slides, wheelchair accessible merry-go-rounds and bridges connecting different parts of the playground. The park will also have rubberized surfacing along with STEM panels, mobility device access at various levels and sensory features.

“When an EPIC Playground goes into a community, people come from all over to experience that kind of play,” Landscape Structures, Inc Creative Director Scott Roschi said. “For an EPIC Playground to be this inclusive and provide the different levels of design and challenge is something that really makes it a special opportunity for the City of Waukee.”

Mayor Clarke also addressed the benefits of bringing Triumph Park to the area, not only for the children of the region but also for adults as well.

“For a parent or grandparent with a mobility, sensory, or other impairment to be able to take their child or grandchild fishing or to the park, is epic,” Clarke said.

The total cost of the entire project, including land, is $5.7 million. After the City of Waukee contributed $2.7 million in the form of land and improvements, including parking lots, sidewalks and restrooms, the Waukee Betterment Foundation was left with $3 million to raise.

The foundation also acknowledged Apple, Inc. for its significant donation at Thursday evening’s event. The company recently donated $1 million for the project, bringing the foundation’s total fundraising up to $1.6 million and leaving $1.4 million dollars left to fundraise.

“The collaborative effort behind Triumph Park is something that makes Waukee really unique. We don’t often see so many groups come together to deliver a project that really is in service to the whole community. So, we congratulate you for doing that,” Apple, Inc. Global Real Estate and Facilities Vice President Kristina Raspe said.

The Waukee Community Park and Sports Complex Reveal Event concluded with a reception at Rick’s Cafe Americain in the Palms Theatre & IMAX. Construction on Triumph Park is expected to begin in the fall of 2020 with the opening date currently planned for the spring of 2022.

“I cannot stress enough how important this accessible park, pier and field are to our region,” Clarke said. “At this park, everyone can be victorious. They can achieve on all levels. They can prevail over adversity. They can be successful. And, they can do it together. At this regional destination, all who visit can triumph.”