DES MOINES — Dallas Center-Grimes Schools Superintendent Scott Grimes attended the Iowa Association of School Board’s (IASB) annual Day on the Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 28. School board members, administrators, students, district staff and parents from across Iowa traveled to the Iowa State Capitol to make their voices heard on important education issues.

Attendees first met for advocacy training, budget updates and legislative briefings with IASB staff. Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke on her administration’s legislative priorities and Sen. Chris Cournoyer and Rep. Ras Smith shared insights on a legislative panel.

Following their morning of training, advocates went to the Capitol focused on educating legislators about priorities set by school board members at IASB’s Delegate Assembly:Increased funding and school-based access for mental health services for all Iowa students;A long-term solution to create equity in school transportation funding;Timely and sufficient decisions on growth in school funding; andIncreased funding to provide all 4 and 5-year-olds access to the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program.

“School board members have varied backgrounds and areas of expertise. While advocacy may not be the primary skillset for every school board member, that’s okay. What’s important is that we know our voices do matter, and that legislators want to hear from us. We are the boots on the ground in our communities, and we know what our students need,” said IASB Board President Jim Green.

“Ask any school board member about their district’s preschool program, or the need for telehealth, or school funding. We have insider information and can speak in-depth on these issues. We appreciate legislators taking the time to meet with us and ask informed questions.”