WAUKEE — The City of Waukee recently hired Sara Kappos as its new Assistant Public Works Director of Engineering. Kappos began her role with the City on Jan. 28. She will spend her days overseeing the successful completion of public improvement projects in Waukee. She will also lead the City’s engineering, GIS and stormwater teams.

Kappos spent the previous decade working as an engineer for local engineering firm Veenstra & Kimm, Inc. In that role, she worked collaboratively on public projects with various municipalities including the City of Waukee. Kappos holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University and is a licensed professional engineer in the State of Iowa.

“We are thrilled to have Sara on board because of her extensive experience with the design and construction of municipal projects,” said Public Works Director Rudy Koester. “In addition, her outgoing personality, well-rounded soft skills and overall positive attitude make her a perfect fit. We are excited for Sara to jump in and assist with the many projects planned for Waukee in the years to come.”

The City of Waukee has nearly 130 full-time employees serving an estimated population of 22,810 residents.