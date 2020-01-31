ADEL – Recently, BASE® employees came together in the spirit of giving and donated food items, along with monetary donations, to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Adel. Donations included canned goods, breakfast items and more support for the families in our community.

At BASE®, one of our Core Values is Community. We are committed to building positive relationships by channeling our time, talent, energy and resources to support our team, community and society.

“It is so great to see everyone come together, whether it is donating food or money, in order to help the people in our community who are in need,” said Maggie Scherer, Marketing Coordinator at BASE®.

In less than a week, employees at BASE® were able to fill a box full of food and donate $500. The staff at BASE® is a longtime supporter of the food pantry in Adel and is always eager to help when they are in need, whether it is food, monetary donations, or plastic bags.

BASE® employees, Neil Aldrich, Adam McDermott and Maggie Scherer hand-delivered the food and money to Celia McCollum, the Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Adel Operating Manager.

“We are always happy to know BASE® is a supporter of Good Samaritan Food Pantry. They have been doing so for several years now,” McCollum said.

The food, and money, will go towards families in need for 2020. Located in the old Adel Middle School lunchroom, the Good Samaritan Food Pantry is always looking for assistance and donations to support those in need.