Be patient and early. That’s the advice of organizers with the Dallas County Democrats and Republicans ahead of the caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3.

Doors to the Democratic caucus locations will open between 6 to 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 3. The caucuses will start at 7 p.m.

Dallas County Democrats Chair Bryce Smith said they are still looking for volunteers.

“If people are willing or able to volunteer. This is as simple as checking in, picking up, directing people inside and throughout the building. Anything like that would be a dramatic help,” he said. “We can never have too many volunteers.”

Those willing to volunteer should come to their caucus location between 5:30-6 p.m. and look for the county/precinct captain wearing a button.

Smith encourages residents to get to their caucus location as early as possible.

“You must be in the building or in line to check in by 7 p.m. that night. You cannot come late, you have to be there before 7 p.m. in order to get in and get registered,” Smith said. “If the line is out the door at 7 p.m., that’s OK as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m.”

Coming early is also encouraged by the Dallas County Republicans.

“They are at 7 p.m. sharp. It’s really important that people know they need to arrive prior to 7 p.m.,” said Patti Brown, Dallas County Republicans Treasurer and Communications Director, of the caucuses.

She encourages residents to be at the caucus locations by 6:30 p.m. She added that the doors will close at 7 p.m. and those not checked in will not be able to participate.

Coming early will also help with parking concerns.

“A couple things. We’re hoping that people will, one, show up early. If they have any mobility impairments or if they need any assistance, showing up early will ensure they get a parking spot close enough,” Smith said. “Two, if they can carpool. If they know a neighbor or a group of people in the neighborhood or in that precinct where they are going to be in the same location, it would be great to have them ride together.”

He added that it may work for a family member or someone else to drop people off and pick them up. The caucuses, he said, should take around an hour and a half to two hours. Some locations may finish early.

Another option, Smith said, would be to walk to a caucus location if it’s close enough.

Smith has communicated with all of the local police departments and sheriff’s offices. Those departments are aware that many caucus locations will have overflow parking concerns. Though he said people should make sure not to double park or park in intersections or block fire hydrants.

As for the caucus itself, Smith said participants will need to be registered Democrats. Those wishing to participate in the caucuses can register that night.

Smith added that caucus-goers do not need to show any form of identification. Instead, they will be asked to state their name and verify their address and contact information.

On the Republican side, Brown said attendees can also register that night. Though she added that with the voter ID rules in effect, caucus-goers will need to present identification.

Smith also suggests attendees bring their own pens. A change to this year’s Democratic caucus includes participants filling out a preference card with their first and/or second choice. While Smith said there will be pens available at each location, bringing your own will make the process go smoother.

“We really hope that there are as little and as few barriers as possible throughout this whole process,” Smith said. “Be early, be patient, enjoy the process.”

That process has been a long one for the Dallas County Democrats, as Smith said planning started around 18 months ago to find enough locations that were large enough and met accessibility demands.

Typically, Smith said the caucuses bring out around 30 percent of registered Democrats. This year, he added that they are expecting a turn-out closer to 50 percent of registered Democrats across Dallas County.

“We’re expecting a larger turnout, but we’re also expecting a lot of new faces so our goal is to make sure that they are welcomed, that they are encouraged to participate and that they understand the process as best as possible,” Smith said.

The Democrats have 34 precincts and 22 caucus locations across the county. Some of those locations, like Linn/Washington/Lincoln Township between Perry and Redfield may see around 50 on Feb. 3. Smith said others, like West Des Moines 221, which includes Jordan Creek, may see around 800.

Brown said the Republicans aren’t expecting as large of numbers as the 2016 caucuses. Still, she said it’s important for local residents to come out on Feb. 3.

“Oh, absolutely, because not only are we caucusing regarding presidential preferences, but we’re also doing county and party business that night,” she said. “There will be county platform planks that get proposed, that will then move on to the county convention. This is a really local, grass-roots opportunity at the precinct level to participate.”

Smith and Brown reiterated how important it is for local Democrats and Republicans to show up early and to be patient. They also encourage residents to come out to the caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3.

“What this caucus process is about is a lot of bringing Democrats together and building for a future,” Smith said.

“Just come out and do your civic duty, participate in the process,” Brown said. “This is a true process of democracy, the caucus, and it really gives a voice to the people. You need to come out and participate.”