DES MOINES — Thousands attended the rally in Des Moines days ahead of the Iowa caucuses

President Donald Trump arrived in Des Moines on Thursday evening to a crowd of thousands of adoring Republicans days before the Iowa caucuses and as a critical vote in his impeachment trial looms.

The line outside Drake University, began forming 30 hours before his scheduled arrival. Eager attendees erected tents and waited in frigid temperatures to claim their spot in line.

More supporters wanted to get inside than there was space, and those who joined the president in the Knapp Center were ready to cheer, chanting "Four more years," and "Build that wall," and booing Democrats with gusto.

"I worked so hard for this state," he said in his opening comments, "I worked so hard. Ah, you just got two of the greatest trade deals, and add Japan to it too, by the way, let's make it three. 40 million from Japan. USMCA, all done, China, all done, for the farmers it's done. that I can tell you. you're going to have to get bigger tractors and a hell of a lot more land."

Trump spoke of his polling numbers against Democrats running against him, adding in his frequent sobriquets for his rivals, including claiming, without evidence, that president former Vice President Joe Biden forgot which state he was in while campaigning in Iowa.

The president made a prediction: "We're going to win the great state of Iowa, and it's going to be a historic landslide," he said. "And if we don't win, your farms are going to hell."

He continued that theme later in his speech.

"For 15 years, it was like a rollercoaster going down for the farmer. … Everybody was ripping off the American farmer. Now you're going to see numbers that are going to be great, look at even what's happening recently, it's incredible what's going on, and I love it, because you deserve it.," Trump said. "What are you gonna do? You're gonna vote for Bernie? You're gonna vote for Bernie (referring to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders)? Here I am on the debate stage: well, net farm income's gone up by 50%. Tell me, how the hell do I lose this debate? How do I lose?"

An Iowa State University report late last year found that Iowa farmers' financial condition was eroding in, a cash crunch that had 44% of producers last year struggling to cover their bills.

"Well, based on the polls, I guess I'm not going to lose in this state. I don't think I'm going to lose in any other state," Trump said.

The Iowa Poll found earlier this month that 34% of registered Iowa voters said they would definitely vote to reelect Trump, 12% would consider someone else, 44% would definitely vote for someone else, 2% would not vote and 8% weren't sure, when asked for whom they would vote if the presidential election were being held today.

"While we're proudly creating jobs and killing terrorists, Congressional Democrats are consumed with partisan rage and obsessed with a deranged witch-hunt hoax," the president said. "You know, we're having probably the best years that we've ever had in the history of our country and I just got impeached! Can you believe these people? I got impeached. They impeached Trump. The best trade deals, the strongest military, I took care of the Vets, we've got choice we've got accountability for the vets, accountability, we've got all these things, and they impeach the President. No. That's not going to work. Watch. Just watch."

The capacity crowd was full of fans.

"He does what he says he is going to do and he doesn't take a lot of crap from people," said Nancy Janssen, of Auburn, as she waited to get in.

Though two others are formally challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, Iowa Republicans have been steadfast in their support of the president.

A November Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll of Republicans who didn't plan to attend a Democratic caucus showed Trump's overall job approval was up 4 percentage points from March 2019 to 85%. The percentage of those who say they will definitely vote to re-elect him was up 9 percentage points to 76%.

Trump, who came in second in the Iowa caucuses in 2016, carried the state in the general election by more than 9 percentage points. Thirty-one Iowa counties that voted twice for Democrat Barack Obama swung in Trump's favor that year.

As he had during that campaign, Trump decried undocumented immigrants' impact on the country.

"Right here in Des Moines, a twice-deported illegal alien was charged with shooting and killing a woman, her 11-year-old daughter and her 5-year old son," he said.

He blamed what he said was Democrats' resistance to his get-tough stance on preventing people from entering the country illegally.

"Democrats stand for crime, corruption and lawlessness," Trump declared. "Republicans stand for law, order and justice."

Democrats have flooded the state for more than a year as they compete for their party's nomination.

To combat that, Trump's campaign has said it plans to unleash an "unprecedented" surrogate operation on the day of the caucuses. It plans to dispatch more than 80 supporters across the state, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Education Secretary Betsy Devos.

Democratic presidential candidates, who have been preparing to run again Trump, prepared for the president's visit by sharpening their messages against him.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who made perhaps the strongest argument across at least two events, said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are sending 80 surrogates to Iowa now because they're scared to run against him.

"Well, folks, look, what do you think? It seems to me that they’re trying to smear me to try to stop me because they know if I’m the nominee I will beat Donald Trump," he said in Newton.

In Ankeny, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded nearly in-time to a remark Trump made about him on stage.

"Something extraordinary happened — he said something that's true," he said. "He said they called me 'Mayor Pete' because folks don't know how to say my last name."

Tom Steyer, an activist billionaire, made a prediction before the president spoke: "I know he's going to be saying a lot of things in Des Moines, Iowa tonight about how great he is because that’s really his favorite topic."

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com.