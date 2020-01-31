WAUKEE — On Monday, Jan. 27, the Waukee Lions Club presented the Waukee Area Christian Services Food Pantry with a donation of 538 pounds worth of groceries and 42 pounds worth of personal care items, as well as a monetary donation of $392.68. The donation was the result of a two-day food drive the club held on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26 at the Waukee Hy-Vee.

During the food drive, Lions Club members handed lists of the Food Pantry’s most-needed items to shoppers as they entered the store and collected the items from them as they left.

“The giving spirit of the Waukee community was on full display during the food drive,” said Waukee Lions Club President Clint Cole. “As Waukee continues to grow, so does the need for services that benefit the community and we’re excited that residents joined us in helping the food pantry fight hunger with their donations.”

Hunger is one of the global causes of Lions International and the organization’s strategic objective is to ensure all community members have access to nutritious food.

The Waukee Lions Club meets on the first and third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Waukee Community Center. For more information about membership, contact Waukee Lions Club President, Clint Cole at Colezy24@gmail.com.