Hip-hop competition teams perform at various events in Iowa ending with a national competition in June.

Last Wednesday, members of the Ignite Dance Center junior and senior hip-hop teams lit up the court in front of a jazzed crowd at halftime during the Southeastern Community College Blackhawks against the Marshalltown Community College Tigers basketball game.

The dance groups were select hip-hop competition teams led by long-time dance instructor Jaleesa Wilson, and are two of 10 teams that perform at halftime shows, community events and other occasions across Iowa during the year, ending with a national competition in June.

Ignite Dance Center, which has been owned and operated by Bobbi Cooksey since 2001, offers ballet, tap, jazz, acrobats, poms, hip hop, musical theater, pre-pointe and pointe classes to girls and boys ages 3 and up. The competition teams are hand-selected at the beginning of the year, and students take special classes through the studio.

“The girls in the competition teams take additional and special classes through the studio,” says Cooksey. “It’s pretty rigorous.”

Lydia Taeger, 14, is a member of the senior hip-hop competition team, and has been dancing since she was in kindergarten. In addition to hip-hop, Taeger also enjoys jazz and ballet.

“It’s hard to choose a favorite — I love all styles of dance,” says Taeger. “Performing in this competition group is fun because you get to travel, meet a lot of other dancers and make friends, and just become a better dancer.”

Lydia’s mother, Amy Taeger, highlights the rigor and discipline that competition dancing demands.

“It’s a whole different experience for these girls, learning these routines on a deep level and at such a fast pace,” she says. “And getting on stage in front of a panel of judges can be quite intimidating. I really admire the work that the girls and their instructors put into these competition groups, and I’m really impressed with the level of dedication they commit to. It’s such a confidence builder, as well.”

Ivy Greene, 12, has been dancing since she was four. Ivy is in junior and senior ballet, senior jazz, and senior hip-hop. She is in her fourth year of competing with Ignite, and has loved every minute of it.

“It’s amazing, I love doing competitions and performing at events, like the SCC basketball game,” said Greene. “I really like my dance teachers and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”