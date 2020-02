IOWA CITY - More than 500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the president’s list for the 2019 fall semester.

Local students include:

Alan Kenworthy of Dallas Center

Sheyna Nathwani of Grimes

Stephanie Krogh of Waukee

Emma Jefferson of Waukee

Emma Tyrrell of Waukee

Anna Clowser of Waukee

Dakota Kahler of Adel

Benjamin Tinker of Grimes

Sydney Anderson of Waukee

Julia Reichart of Waukee