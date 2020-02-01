Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Feb 1, 2020 at 12:01 AM Feb 1, 2020 at 10:06 AM


IOWA CITY — More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester.


Local students include:


Logan Akason - Waukee [Major: Pharmacy Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Ryan Allen - Waukee [Major: Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Lauren Asman - Grimes [Major: English; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Tyler Baccam - Waukee [Major: Public Health; College of Public Health]



Cooper Bell - Waukee; [Major: Electrical Engineering; College of Engineering]



Paige Benson - Grimes [Major: Nursing Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Ryan Bierma - Waukee [Major: Finance; Tippie College of Business]



Emily Brekke - Waukee [Major: Global Health Studies; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Grant Brown - Waukee [Major: Biomedical Engineering; College of Engineering]



Emma Buckman - Granger [Major: Art; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Carter Coppinger - Waukee [Major: Biochemistry; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Monica Corbin - Grimes [Major: Nursing-RN; College of Nursing]



Riley Davis - Van Meter [Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Megan Dillivan - Grimes [Major: Biomedical Engineering; College of Engineering]


Peter Dressel - Waukee [Major: Informatics; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Maddison Eischeid - Waukee [Major: Elementary Education Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Calli Everett - Waukee [Major: Communication Studies; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Grace Foxen - Waukee [Major: Business Direct Admission; Tippie College of Business]



Hannah Frame - Van Meter [Major: English and Creative Writing; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Alexis Garcia - Waukee [Major: Psychology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Garret Gibson - Dallas Center [Major: Finance; Tippie College of Business]


Elisabeth Giles - Grimes [Major: Health and Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Lindsay Greth - Waukee [Major: Psychology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Austin Grossmann - Waukee [Major: Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Mary Hansen - Granger [Major: Nursing Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Sean Hilzendeger - Van Meter [Major: Chemistry; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Kaitlyn Hockmuth - Waukee [Major: Management; Tippie College of Business]


Brennan Hook - Adel [Major: Economics; Tippie College of Business]


Mitchell Hunerdosse - Grimes [Major: Pre-Business; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Brittany Hunt - Waukee [Major: English; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Libby Husske - Waukee [Major: Psychology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Jaclyn Johnston - Waukee [ Major: English and Creative Writing; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Grace Kaune - Grimes [ Major: Elementary Education Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Isabel Kent - Waukee [Major: Art; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Jivan Koneru - Waukee [Major: Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Colin Korsching - Grimes [Major: Neuroscience; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Anna Kroeger - Earlham [Major: Management; Tippie College of Business]


Brenna Lawler - Granger [Major: Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Nicholas Lindgren - Adel [Major: Business Direct Admission; Tippie College of Business]



Allexis Mahanna - Grimes [Major: Global Health Studies; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Walker McDonald - Waukee [Major: Political Science; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Abagail McKernan - Granger [Major: Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Claire Mikkelsen - Adel [Major: Pre-Medicine; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Brianna Mueller - Adel [Major: Human Physiology in the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Maggie Odegaard - Granger [Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Emily Pajazetovic - Waukee [Major: Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Alec Parker - Granger [Major: Environmental Policy and Planning; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Madisen Pautvein - Grimes [Major: Pre-Dentistry; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Nickolas Rasmussen - Van Meter [Major: Environmental Sciences; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Marcus Rosenbeck - Grimes [Major: Business Direct Admission; Tippie College of Business]


Sophia Ross -Waukee [Major: English and Creative Writing; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Jonah Schaeffer - Grimes [Major: International Relations; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Alan Schmidt - Earlham [Major: Sport Studies; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Morgan Shaffer - Grimes; [Major: Spanish; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Samantha Shane - Adel [Major: Cinema; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Aravinthasamy Sivamurugan - Waukee [Major: Biochemistry; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Darrell Smith - De Soto [Major: Chemical Engineering; College of Engineering]



Shelby Spencer - Adel [Major: Enterprise Leadership; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Samantha Sterbenz - Grimes [Major: Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Cassidy Suther - Waukee [Major: Biology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Dara Thompson - Grimes [Major: English and Creative Writing; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Emma Thomson - Adel [Major: Nursing Interest; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]


Jacob Tinker - Grimes [Major: Health and Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Kaitlyn Tope - Waukee [Major: Pre-Medicine; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Angela Trible - Waukee [Major: Health and Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Joshua Wente - Adel [Major: Ethics and Public Policy; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Whitney Wiese - Van Meter [Major: Marketing; Tippie College of Business]



Thomas Wills - Waukee [Major: Social Work; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Sydney Winger - Waukee [Major: Sport and Recreation Management; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Adam Wojewoda - Grimes [Major: Interdepartmental Studies; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Christopher Yates - Waukee [Major: Cinema; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]



Anna Zinselmeier - Grimes [Major: Pre-Business; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]