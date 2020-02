FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Local students include:

Granger

Lindsey Marshall-Vollstedt

Madrid

Kelle Miller

Perry

Bryce Lamphier Meier

Redfield

Gage Harden;

Van Meter

Cameron Smith

Megan Waite

Waukee

Jenifer Patten

Yale

Audra Johnson