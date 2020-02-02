Over 1,000 riders turned out for the 43rd-annual Bike Ride to Rippey on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The annual event drew 535 pre-registrants, along with 58 support staff. Around 150 registered the day of the ride. By 12:30 p.m., 1,278 were counted on the road with more riders coming after that.

The day started with registration at the Hotel Pattee. Participants could register, buy T-shirts and other merchandise, check out booths from local businesses and more. The Perry Lions Club also served breakfast.

A Zumba warm-up was held before the ride. The ride kicked off at 10 a.m. Riders then made their to Rippey, stopping for hot chocolate at the Perry Hy-Vee tent along the way. An after-party was held at the Hotel Pattee, featuring Stranger Than Fiction. Live music was also featured at The Proletariat.

Check out more photos from the 43rd-annual BRR event at www.theperrychief.com. To purchase any photos, call the Perry Chief office at 515-465-4666.