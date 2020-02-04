The Dallas County Democratic Party welcomed over 6,000 attendees to the 2020 caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3 across Dallas County. That number is a new record for the county’s Democratic party.

Dallas County had 140 delegates to allocate based on attendees presidential preference. The unofficial results submitted to the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) include:Pete Buttigieg – 48Elizabeth Warren – 28Joe Biden - 28Bernie Sanders – 19Any Klobuchar – 17

No other candidates received delegates after the second alignment.

“The Iowa caucuses are a cherished and necessary process to both select a presidential nominee and build a grassroots political party. We saw record turnout across our county, in particular, many precincts ran out of the 200 allotted new voter registration forms!” Bryce Smith, chair of the Dallas County Democrats said. “We are counting about 2,000 new party registrations from across the county, an incredible indication that people are motivated to come out and make sure Democrats win in 2020.”

The delegates selected along with the alternates will be attending the Democratic county convention at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Waukee High school commons.

As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the IDP show 70 percent of Dallas County precincts reporting. Across the state, 62 percent are reporting.

State Delegate Equivalents (SDEs) represent the number of state convention delegates the candidates will receive based on the results of each precinct caucus.

Dallas County Results

*Reflecting 70.59 percent reporting according to the Des Moines Register as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Pete Buttigieg - 34% SDEs, 1,326 Total SDEs

Joe Biden - 20.2% SDEs, 787 Total SDEs

Elizabeth Warren - 19.2% SDEs, 746 Total SDEs

Bernie Sanders - 13.8% SDEs, 539 Total SDEs

Amy Klobuchar - 12.8% SDEs, 497 Total SDEs