I have lived in Ogden for the past forty years, spending thirty-seven of those years teaching and coaching at Ogden High School and thirty of those years as a member of the Ogden City Council. I have a long history of serving my community and look forward to further serving as a Boone County Supervisor.

A graduate of Iowa Central Community College and Northwest Missouri State University, I taught and coached in Riceville, Iowa, for two years before taking a job at Ogden High School. Using the experience I gained wrestling in college, I started the wrestling program at Ogden and have coached many successful teams throughout my career. As the Athletic Director at Ogden, I oversaw the construction of new outdoor athletic facilities.

As a long-time member of the Ogden City Council, I have a great appreciation for the employees I have worked with over the years. Along with the other council members, I have worked to bring new businesses to Ogden, such as Dollar General, which has helped the city be fiscally responsible and oversaw a $ 6.1 million sewer plant upgrade in 2019.

In addition to being an Ogden City Council member, I serve on the Boone County Endowment board, Boone County Force board, Boone County Hospital Foundation board, and the Boone County Emergency Management board. I also serve as the congregational president of my church, Zion Lutheran.

Together, my wife, Michelle, and I have four sons and six grandchildren. Michelle currently teaches at Ogden High School.

If elected, I will work diligently for all citizens of Boone County. I will listen to the concerns that are brought to me and work with the other supervisors and courthouse employees to continue to make Boone County a great place to live, work and raise a family.