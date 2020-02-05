DES MOINES — A Danville High School senior will spend her winter and spring working alongside Iowa legislatures in Des Moines.

Ellie Smith is serving in the 88th General Assembly as a page in the House of Representatives. Smith has the special task of working as a page for the Speaker’s Office, which comes with additional responsibilities. These will include writing and organizing press releases, research work and handling correspondence duties.

As Speaker’s page, she sits next to House Speaker Pat Grassley and runs the gavel back and forth when there is action on the floor. At the beginning of the session, Smith had the opportunity to meet the Speaker’s grandfather, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley.

Reflecting on how she became involved in politics, Ellie talked about her own grandfather, Max Schmidt.

“My grandpa got me interested in politics. He is a farmer, but if he could pick a different job, it would be a politician,” Smith said in a press release.

After paging, Ellie wants to attend her college. Her long-term goal is to be a constitutional lawyer, but she is keeping her options open. As an undergraduate, she is considering double-majoring in International Relations and Strategic Political Communications.

“I wanted to understand politics more. I’m a natural leader, seeing issues and wanting to fix them,” Smith said.

Currently, Ellie is involved in show choir and speech at Danville. She also has participated in volleyball and soccer, managing basketball, acting in plays and musicals and participating in large group and individual speech. In addition, she was a member of the Leo Club, the Yearbook Committee, National Honors Society and Science Club.