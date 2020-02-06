Boone Sheriff’s Department

1-28-2020

11:02 am Chief Deputy Hoffman transported Bradley Banks, 30 of Fort Dodge from Webster County to the Boone County jail for a Boone County warrant of Failure to Appear Probation Violation.

11:49 am Jailer/Transport Officer Harvey transported Bobbi Swain, 42 of Boone from the Polk County Jail to Boone County Jail for a Boone County warrant for Failure to Appear Probation Violation.

9:06 pm Deputy Benjamin stopped a vehicle within the 400 blk of Highway 169 and cited Douglas Kopp, 56 of Massena, for speed.

8:08 am Deputy Pontius and Sheriff Elsberry assisted a disabled vehicle at Quartz Ave and E 26.

8:30 am Chief Deputy Hoffman responded to D Ave and 180th St to investigate a burglary that took place.

There were numerous vehicles in the ditch calls throughout the day.

1-29-2020

10:39pm Deputy Benjamin stopped a vehicle within the 400 blk of Highway 17 and cited Logan Dunbar, 31 of Fort Dodge, for speed.

2-2-2020

00:16am Sgt Wingate stopped a vehicle at Highway 30 and Story Street and cited the driver, Carter Thornton, 21 of Matteson, for excessive speed.

2-3-2020

11:17 am Detective Godzicki transported Toriano Bonner, 24 of Ames from the Story County Jail to the Boone County Jail for a Probation Violation warrant.

Boone Police Department

02/01/2020 2103 Boone Police arrested a juvenile male, age 17 of Boone in the 500 block of 8th Street for possession of a controlled substance. He was released to his parent.