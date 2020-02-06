Valentine’s Day is almost here and area businesses are gearing up. Sweet treats are one of the many options for Valentine’s Day gifts. If you’re looking for cookies, pies, chocolates or more, local businesses have plenty of options across Dallas County.

Drew's Quality Chocolates, which started in New Hampshire, has a history that goes back to the early 1900s.

Drew’s Quality Chocolates, which started in New Hampshire, has a history that goes back to the early 1900s.

Lloyd Drew and his wife Helen received a black walnut fudge recipe from a cousin back in New Hampshire. They decided to set up their candy store out of their home in Dexter, off of former Highway 6. Mrs. Drew put a sign outside their little white house, noting they were now a candy shop.

During the Christmas of 1926, the Drew family decided to make one thing, that black walnut fudge. Many motorists and truckers stopped at the candy store and their candy making efforts proved to be a success. In 1927, a hole was dug off of their house to make a basement candy shop. This is where Drew’s Quality Chocolates remains today.

Jason Adams, the current owner of the candy store, is a seventh-generation owner. Lloyd Drew was a second cousin to Adams.

Drew’s Quality Chocolates said they are the only company in the U.S. that still uses the chocolate making technique called fork-dipping. Smaller companies use a hand-dipping technique and large companies use an enrober chocolate making machine. The reason why Drew’s Quality Chocolates sticks with fork-dipping, is because it allows them to dip many different chocolates in one day.

“Fork-dipping makes it look better,” Adams said.

At Drew’s, they dip chocolates every day. They continue to use original recipes and original equipment.

Drew’s uses pure Swiss chocolate, both milk and dark chocolate, and the store sells over 50 items. Their chocolate does not have any palm oils, which is added to a lot of chocolates on the market today. These items include, but are not limited to caramels, toffee, soft centers, nuts, fudges and sugar-free.

Drew’s Chocolates have their regular packaging that they designed, but they also have special packaging for the different holidays. For Valentine’s Day, they have their 4oz boxes, 8oz boxes and 16oz heart boxes. Their chocolate strawberries are also very popular for Valentine’s Day.

Drew’s Quality Chocolates goes through 500 to 600 pounds of chocolate a week. At Christmas time, they go through around 800 pounds a week.

Adams said, in reference to Christmas, “It starts in October. It’s like a three-month holiday. Valentine’s Day is like two weeks.”

Drew’s Quality Chocolates recommend pre-ordering by sending an email to, 1927drews@gmail.com. They try to make extra for walk-ins at the store location, 426 State St., in Dexter.

Drew’s store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store will also be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Drew’s Quality Chocolates gets a steady flow of customers, large bus tours and have even had well-known people eating their chocolates.

Nikita Khrushchev, the Soviet Premier, visited Iowa in 1959. Khrushchev was visiting the Garst Family up in Coon Rapids. Mr. Garst treated Khrushchev with Drew’s chocolates. Before leaving Iowa, Khrushchev purchased multiple boxes of chocolates to bring back to the Soviet Union with him.

“There’s a letter from Barbara Bush. She bought chocolates and was eating them on Air Force One,” said Adams.

When Clint Eastwood was making, “Bridges of Madison County,” he called Drew’s Quality Chocolates and ordered 40 boxes.

Lawrence Welk frequently ordered candy from Drew’s Quality Chocolates.

“They used to ship to the World War 2 soldiers over in Europe,” Adams said. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve shipped to Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan, New Zealand…personal orders. I’ve sent dozens and dozens of boxes to the APO addresses as far as the military goes.”

Drew’s Quality Chocolates is proud to be in Dallas County and they plan to remain in their little store.

“That’s what affords us to still use the real chocolate,” Adams said. “Most people say, go build a bigger store or go mass produce. You mass produce and you’re going to lose down on your quality.”

“I think I’m most proud of still being here for so long, for 93 years,” he added. “I remember last year, I had a family of about 12 people come in, and they were four generations of family that had been coming to Drew’s. That was really cool to get to experience that as far as, over time, that many people can share it with their kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren.”