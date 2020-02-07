It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

1-20-2020

Arrest: A 56 year old male Adel resident was arrested for driving under suspension.

1-21-2020

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $1,500.

Accident: A single vehicle accident occurred in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. when a vehicle driven by an Adel driver entered the ditch. Damages estimated at $100.

1-24-2020

Arrest: A 47 year old male Adel resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

1-26-2020

Accident: A vehicle driven by an Adel driver was traveling in the 400 block of S 12th St. when she struck a parked vehicle owned by a Perry resident. Damages estimated at $1,400.