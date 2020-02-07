DES MOINES — The Healthiest State Initiative has announced the winners of the 2020 Healthiest State Annual Awards. The winners were recognized for their efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of their students, employees and fellow Iowans. The winners in the six categories are:

Individual:Bob King (Dallas Center)

Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award:ManningWaverlyWest Union

K-12 School:Irving Elementary (Waterloo)

Out-of-School Program:Opportunity on Deck (Urbandale)

Early Care:Small – TenderCare (Mt. Pleasant)Large – Tri-County Child & Family Development Council (Waterloo)

Workplace:Small – Anawim Housing (Des Moines)Medium – Northwest Financial Corp. (Arnolds Park)Large – Drake University (Des Moines)

“It is our honor to recognize our winners with these well-deserved awards,” said Jami Haberl, Healthiest State Initiative executive director. “The work they have all done to create environments that support healthy choices in their respective sectors is innovative and impactful. Congratulations!”

Each winner was awarded a monetary prize to continue their work focused on improving the health and wellbeing of their employees, students or citizens. The Healthiest State Annual Awards were sponsored by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Hy-Vee, Inc., Nemours and HealthPartners UnityPoint Health.

Healthiest State Initiative looks back on successful 2019

In addition to the awards reception, Healthiest State Initiative Board President Jeff Russell gave an update on the organization and highlighted key accomplishments from 2019:900+ walks across all 99 counties were registered to participate in the Healthiest State Annual WalkMake It OK campaign launched in Iowa to reduce mental illness stigma across the stateDouble Up Food Bucks program doubled number of participating sites, including 14 Fareway locations, and saw 900 percent growth in sales over previous year454 Healthy Choices Count! Registered Sites in the education, early care, after-school, workplace and health care sectors

“2019 was a year of incredible growth for the Healthiest State Initiative’s programs and events: We’ve helped expand access to healthy choices and inspired Iowans to live healthier lifestyles,” said Russell, President and CEO of Delta Dental. “As we approach the organization’s 10th anniversary, we look forward to engaging Iowans to become the healthiest state in the nation.”

To learn more about the Healthiest State Initiative, visit IowaHealthiestState.com.