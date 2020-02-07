It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

January 27, 2020

A 33 year old male Perry resident was arrested on warrants for driving under suspension, assault and criminal mischief.

January 29, 2020

A 40 year old male Mason City resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charges of child endangerment and harassment.

A 31 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

A two vehicle accident was reported. A Linden driver was traveling east in the 12000 block of 270th when she dropped off the roadway onto the shoulder and lost control, traveling into the westbound lane and hitting a Dallas County Secondary Roads Department snow plow. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000 and $1,000 to the county plow.

January 30, 2020

A 40 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

A Panora driver was traveling west on Highway 44 when her vehicle went off the roadway and entered the ditch, flipping her vehicle onto its roof. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000 and $2,000 to the fence. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

January 31, 2020

A Perry driver was traveling near the intersection of Highway 141 and Highway 210 when an unknown vehicle passed her and began to merge over into her lane. The Perry driver veered to the right and lost control. She was checked out by Dallas County EMS and then transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500 and $1,000 to the guardrail and posts.

A 43 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on warrants for probation violation- original charges of unauthorized use of a credit card and theft.

February 1, 2020

Driver one, of Yale, was traveling in the 17000 block of Highway 141 watching snowmobiles in the ditch going the same direction to ensure they didn’t come onto the roadway when he looked up, a vehicle was stopped while waiting to turn, and he struck that vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $3,000 and $1,500 to vehicle one. Driver one was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A 30 year old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of domestic abuse assault and violation of a no contact order.

A 42 year old male Perry resident was arrested in the 22000 block of Highway 141, Bouton for OWI, open container, improper use of lanes and failure to provide proof of financial liability.