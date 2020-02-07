A Feb. 26 preliminary hearing has been scheduled in the case of a 20-year-old Nebraska City man accused of four counts of third-degree sexual assault on a child.

Dylan J. Holman was arrested Feb. 4 by the Nebraska State Patrol after a six-month investigation that began when a child at a Nebraska City daycare facility reported inappropriate contact between her and Holman to an adult.

Holman is accused of inappropriately touching four children at the facility between late 2018 and summer 2019. He is no longer employed there.



