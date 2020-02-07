With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s not too early to start shopping for those special people in your life.

While online shopping is convenient, it is also an easy way to overlook special items that only require a short walk or drive across town. Many stores offer complimentary gift-wrapping and delivery options. While the day is most associated with romantic love, it is also an opportunity to celebrate youngsters, those who are homebound or in care centers and gifts among female friends for “Galentine’s Day.”

Spending money in Boone stores, restaurants and shopping centers has an economic benefit.

“A lot of people don’t know what’s in their back yard. There are a lot of neat shops,” said Kurt R. Phillips, executive director of Boone County Chamber of Commerce. “If you spend money locally, you’re supporting businesses that pay the taxes that help pay for a better community.”

While roses and boxes of chocolates are classic gift ideas, several local businesses share tips on thinking outside the box.

A stylish way to dine

Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad will soon offer its yearly Valentine train rides.

“The dates are Feb. 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15. The 8th, 14th and 15th are sold out,” Jenny Stevenson said.

Guests can enjoy a 2-hour long train ride dining on their choice of ribeye steak, Iowa chop, honey and chipotle salmon, spinach/ricotta stuffed chicken breast wrapped in bacon and vegetarian lasagna.

“We offer dinner trains every Saturday, May through the first two Saturdays in November, and every Friday, June through October,” Stevenson said. “Our BBQ dinner trains run Saturdays in March and April.”

To learn more about the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad, 225 10th St., a non-profit organization, visit www.bsvrr.com or call 1-800-626-0319.

There’s something for everyone

Ashley Redeker, owner of Holly’s, 701 Story St., said jewelry invariably makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

“Jewelry always fits … we have tons of jewelry at all price points and our stylists are happy to pick out things for anyone too,” Redeker said.

A popular fragrance she sells is Inis, an ocean-fresh unisex scent made in Ireland.

“We also have a few men’s gifts including wallets, cigar cases and a stocking hat with an LED light on the front. It was a best-selling gift this Christmas,” she added.

The Book Shoppe, 817 Story St., offers more than its name implies. Owner Susan Schafer stocks literary-themed socks, bookmarks, book weights, journals and books by local authors, among other inventory. Her roses made from wood (in various stages of bloom and colors) are a romantic way to present a flower that will last forever.

“I have customers that like to spray a favorite fragrance on them, but you don’t have to,” she said.

Schafer said these books have been popular and are excellent reads: “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “The Library Book.” She also recommends “The Furious Hours” — the story behind a book Harper Lee was going to write but didn’t.

Schafer said some items in her store that would make good kids’ gift ideas include puzzles, board games, sketchpads and coloring books.

“Nothing comes back to the community from (buying on) Amazon,” she said.

Bacon Jewelers, 1217 SE Marshall St., opened in Boone in 1968.

“Diamond earrings and pendants are always popular Valentine’s gifts. We have 24-carat gold roses that last forever that are popular for Valentine’s Day as well,” Eddie Bacon said. “Ania Haie long, free form necklaces have been trending. Ania Haie is a newer line we started carrying last summer that’s been very trending and popular.”

The long-standing floral shop offers more than traditional roses

Salama Greenhouse & Floral, 204 S. Division St., has been in existence since 1973.

Cut flowers, such as peonies in reds and pinks, tropical arrangements and gerber daisies make excellent alternatives to the traditional rose bouquet.

“Low profile (flower arrangements) and contemporary designs are what are trending,” owner Mike Salama said. “You can have just as many flowers and a powerful impact with a compact, low design.”

In addition, green houseplants and succulents last longer than cut flowers and can add some greenery to a home.

Salama said shopping at stores that sell mass-produced flowers might compromise quality and scent potential.

“A lot of the time with how they’re bred, the mass production flowers, the scent is gone,” he said.

He likes stock flowers, stargazer lilies and garden roses if you are looking for a floral arrangement with a noticeable scent.

“There’s a real difference in coming to an actual florist, compared to purchasing at a big-box store or grocery store,” Salama said.

Flowers that sit out all day at checkout lines or are placed at a store’s entryway may not be kept at optimal temperatures.

If you’re looking for flowers that are kid-appropriate, Salama suggests small baskets and colorful containers, arrangements made with little butterfly and insect decorations, plus balloons and stuffed animals.

If you don’t know what to buy, consider purchasing Boone County Chamber’s Gift Checks. They may be used at more than 270 member businesses.

Over $26,000 in gift checks were purchased in 2018, according to the chamber’s website.

Gift Checks may be purchased at the chamber’s main office, 903 Story St. For more information, Phillips may be reached at director@booneiowa.us.