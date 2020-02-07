Gail Marske’s pies were loved so much by her husband, Alex, that he surprised her by signing her up for the Iowa State Fair pie contest. As a couple, they love the fair. In 2019, Marske won the Blue Ribbon in the All-American Apple-Pie category.

“I was so excited and humbled! I was asked by so many people if I sell my pies,” Marske said. “After saying, no so many times, my husband and I looked at each other and just said, why aren’t we selling them? And so, it started by just saying yes to one person, picking a name and figuring out how to get licensed as an in-home bakery, and word of mouth spread quickly!”

The business is owned by Marske and her husband.

“I’m the head baker, but he is the best apple peeler around!” Marske said.

The Flaky Crust Pie Shoppe name came from one of the Iowa State Fair judges’ comments.

“I heard one judge say my pie had the best flaky crust she had ever had, and I was so touched by her comment, that it stuck with me and that was that!” Marske added.

Marske’s apple pie is a family recipe that has been passed down from her grandmother. She learned the recipe from her mother, Marlene Noah, when she was a teenager.

Marske currently sells two crust fruit pies. Her flavors include apple, cherry, raspberry, triple berry, pear, pear raspberry, peach, peach raspberry, blueberry, strawberry rhubarb and rhubarb.

The Flaky Crust Pie Shoppe just opened this past September out of Marske’s home in Clive. She has a steady number of weekly customers.

“This year for Thanksgiving we did close to 60 pies in three days,” Marske said. “Christmas was spread out through the month a little more. I am anticipating Valentine’s orders to be about the same. I’m getting excited!”

Many customers are interested in her award-winning apple pie, but Marske feels the red fruit pies, like cherry, raspberry, and strawberry rhubarb, are popular for Valentine’s Day.

She also recommends the following gifts that would go nicely with her pies, including coffee and a mug or holiday plates to serve the pie on.

For a holiday, Marske suggests pre-ordering as the list adds up quickly. The best way to order pies is to email Marske at theflakycrustpieshoppe@gmail.com. You may also message her on her Facebook page, The Flaky Crust Pie Shoppe.

Marske will deliver pies within a 40-mile radius of Clive.

This will be Marske’s first Valentine’s Day, but her pies are personalized for every holiday.

“I have put Christmas trees or turkey cutouts on them, or for birthdays, I can do a little cupcake cutout. I am doing little hearts for Valentine’s Day,” she said.

Her packaging might be her favorite part because it has a special meaning. The packaging looks like a little present with a brown box that has a doily sticker on the front and a tulle ribbon wrapped around it.

“Attached is a thank you card that talks about my business journey and my faith that means everything to me and has gotten us to where we are,” Marske said. “There is a doily inside that the pie sits on as well. The doily is in honor of my mom. She always serves her desserts on pretty doilies.”

To her potential customers, Marske said, “My pies are made with so much love and they are delicate and delicious! I am happy to try new flavors or designs to make them extra special. Give us a try. We would be happy to bake for you!”