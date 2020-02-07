Burlington was, politically speaking, a ghost town this week.

After a half-year of having a dozen viable Democratic presidential candidates rolling through town, speechifying, barbecuing and hotdogging, plus their minions minioning all over our townscape, handing out flyers, buttonholing us on street corners, coughing up their hats and T-shirts and stickers like the plague just blew through — it's a relief to be done for another four years.

We were curious as to what all those campaign staffers and volunteers were doing this week, now that the Democrats have a ghost in their machine and we still don't know who the Iowa winners are, what the week was like for the Pete Buttigieg people, the Elizabeth Warren people, the Joe Biden people?

We called a few headquarters on the telephone, but none answered.

So we went looking for them.

By Tuesday, all of the campaign offices were either shut down or packing up. No one was at Amy Klobuchar's on Roosevelt, or any of them, really, until we went back on Wednesday.

Most of the offices we visited looked like a cross between a tenement slum and a college dorm: papers, stickers, flyers, pamphlets everywhere and nowhere to sit down.

A few of Andrew Yang's gang were still hanging around Tuesday at the former Blue Shop headquarters on Fourth Street, after others bolted for Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and beyond.

Those left behind were despondent and groused about Sanders' people.

But we're talking politics here, so that's no surprise. As late as Thursday, a number of volunteers at a number of precincts had tales of woe about the state's caucus figures not matching the figures the local caucuses turned in to the state.

There was one volunteer packing things up in Biden's office on Jefferson; he explained volunteers are discouraged from talking to the media, so we moved on to Warren's place on South Street, which was empty. Peeking in the window, it looked pretty much the same as the Biden and Yang camps: boxes and papers and not much else.

Warren's HQ on South Street was the most orderly by far — it looked as though they were still caucusing in Iowa — but no one was in or answering the telephone. We called Des Moines looking for our local Warren rep, but the folks up there didn't know where to find her and declined, rather glumly, to comment regarding Monday's mess.

We never found a Tom Steyer office.

Bernie Sanders' HQ at Westland Mall was empty on Wednesday. An employee at a mall business down the hall from the Sanders joint told us, "They were throwing all their stuff out the back door into a car yesterday."

Sounds like they couldn't wait to get out of town, and after the stories we've heard about rude Bernie caucus-goers, we can't blame them.

We Googled for Sanders, hoping to find another location, and we found one in a residential spur out on the north side of town. This seemed odd, so we went out there and knocked on the door of the nice suburban two-story colonial Google said was Bernie's office.

The resident, (name withheld by request) answered the door ...

THE: Hi, is this Bernie Sanders' campaign office?

Resident: Um, no.

THE: OK. Who did you support in the Iowa caucus?

Resident: Mayor Pete.

Pete Buttigieg, who surprised everyone by taking first place — at least, that's the case as we write this; it's possible that, by the time the Iowa Dems finish counting ballots on their fingers, the world will know — or care — who triumphed in the Hawkeye State.

Scott Wood was a volunteer precinct captain for Buttigieg. He was packing boxes at Buttigieg headquarters on Jefferson Street, and he took a few minutes to give us an idea what it was like to caucus in Burlington, Iowa.

"I work for Pete but not as a staff member. I hosted the organizer for Des Moines County at my house the last week of June," Wood said. "I became involved immediately. I did what we called a relationship campaign where I developed a list of people I knew would possibly support Pete. My list ended up with 132 people. I contacted all those people and used that list to develop my list of people who were supporters of Pete."

So, what happened on caucus night at the 1st Precinct?

"I worked a full day at the Pete office getting people out to canvas. Left here at 4 o'clock, picked up one of my team members, and we went over to Sunnyside School, where they showed us our Pete site," Wood said. "We helped the precinct chair set up. We had about 20 chairs set up in the Pete area — we helped set up that many chairs in all the areas — and the next thing I knew, I had to go get more chairs. And then a friend and I had to go get more chairs. Several times we had to get more chairs."

You might say Wood chaired the caucuses at Sunnyside.

We were in the gym, Precinct 3 was in the cafeteria," he said.

The caucusers were counted — 187 at Precinct 1.

"As a former schoolteacher, I had everybody raise their hands, and I went around and counted to get an accurate count, and we had 63 people there for Pete out of 187," Wood said.

After the re-alignment, they ended up with 71 caucusers for Buttigieg. Wood said six delegates were allotted to precinct one; of those, Buttigieg got three. The other three viable teams got one delegate each.

Wood, like many Iowans, thinks the caucuses are destined for the history books.

"I think Iowa will be a primary instead of a caucus, and I'm all for it," he said. "I feel this way because a lot of people were left out last night; people who were at work, elderly people who we canvassed at their houses who said, 'Oh, I wish I could go.' They didn't even want a ride from us; they said they just couldn't get out and they would've also caucused for Pete. I'm sure all the campaigns heard that same thing."

Wood is part of a growing chorus who say the Iowa caucuses are the wrong way to go about culling candidates from the pack of wannabes.

"We need to move into the modern era. It gives everybody a chance to be heard," he said.

But he's far from bitter — remember, his candidate took the blue ribbon on Monday, or whenever the votes are all finally tallied.

"I'm glad I worked in this caucus, I have no problems with that, but I will not do a caucus again," Wood said. "I might go caucus, but I'm not going to be somebody in charge."