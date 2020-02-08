DALLAS CENTER – Bob King, of Dallas Center, was announced the winner of the 2020 Healthiest State Individual Impact Award, presented by the Healthiest State Initiative. The award recognizes King’s efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of his fellow citizens.

“We are proud to recognize Bob King with this award,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative. “Bob has volunteered countless hours of time and energy to the betterment of his community. Without him, many of the health improvement projects in Dallas Center would not have been possible.”

King is a founder of Sustaining Active Independent Living in Dallas Center (SAIL DC). He also serves on numerous other boards including Dallas Center’s Healthy Hometown task force, Dallas Center Rotary, Dallas Center Betterment Foundation and Dallas Center Parks & Recreation Board.

Some of the projects King has contributed his grant-writing and community coordination efforts toward include:A new community garden at an elementary school with six raised bedsPhysical activity opportunities in the community including a new tennis court, pickle ball court and ice rink700+ volunteer trips have been provided to local, elderly citizens to help them stay active and independent in their community though SAIL DC

Other Healthiest State Annual Award winners included the cities of Manning, Waverly and West Union (Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award); Anawim Housing in Des Moines (Small Workplace Award); Northwest Financial Corp. in Arnolds Park (Medium Workplace Award); Drake University in Des Moines (Large Workplace Award); Irving Elementary in Waterloo (K-12 School Award presented by HealthPartners UnityPoint Health); Opportunity on Deck in Urbandale (Out-of-School Program Award); TenderCare in Mt. Pleasant (Small Early Care Award presented by Nemours); and Tri-County Child & Family Development Council in Waterloo (Large Early Care Award presented by Nemours).

Each winner was granted a monetary gift to continue their work focused on improving the health and wellbeing of their employees, students or citizens. King received $1,000, which he donated to the Dallas Center Rotary.

The Healthiest State Annual Awards were sponsored by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Hy-Vee, Inc., Nemours and HealthPartners UnityPoint Health.

To learn more about the Healthiest State Initiative and its programming and events or how you can get involved, visit IowaHealthiestState.com.