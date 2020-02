CEDAR FALLS — Local students are among the students named to the Fall 2019 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.

To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.

Local students include:

Adel

Olivia Anderson

Koree Deering

Jessica Gard

Bryce Greer

Emma Juhnke

Emma Kaney

Sofia Legaspi

Emily Neumann

Kimberly Wilderdyke

Dallas Center

Abigail Carver

Ashtyn Chance

Shelby Freestone

Kaitlyn Peters

De Soto

Evan O’Leary

Earlham

Keenan Volz

Granger

Briley Bermel

Maci Masching

Minburn

Piper Freestone

Perry

Neyda Alfaro

Alicia Calderon

Kaleb Olejniczak

Sean Riley

Sabrina Sweet

Redfield

Grayson Benedict

Van Meter

Jordan Dougherty

Sam Thompson

Waukee

Heidi Bantz

Brooke Christian

Catherine Christian

Bryce Davis

Evan Dosedel

Amelyn Enriquez

Michael Henter

Dmitriy Holthaus

Nathan Johnson

Jessica Jost

Rebecca Lienemann

Dylan Miller

Devin Neitzel

Mara Puente

McKenzie Ramer

Sydney Schafer

Brenna Schettler

Brittany Skokan

Erik Sorensen

Ashley Thorson

IA Sarah Vanden Brink

IA Joshua Waltman

Katie Wempen

Cameron Wolff