Valentine’s Day is almost here and area businesses are gearing up. Sweet treats are one of the many options for Valentine’s Day gifts. If you’re looking for cookies, pies, chocolates or more, local businesses have plenty of options across Dallas County.

Deena Hanson, who owns Heavenly Delights Chocolates outside of Perry, has been preparing for Valentine’s Day with various boxes of assorted chocolates, as well as novelty items like dipped oreos and graham crackers, pretzel rods and chocolate suckers.

“The caramel pretzels are really yummy this year,” she said. “They’re dipped in caramel first and then dipped in the chocolate, it just blows them out of the water.”

She has also enjoyed changing up one of her featured items from last year.

“It’s fun because what I’ll do this year isn’t the same as what I’ll do next year. Like the suckers, this is the first year I’ve drizzled them,” Hanson said. “Before they were just plain, they were still pretty plain but I was like ‘I wonder if I can drizzle them.’ It just changes the whole look of it.”

Hanson enjoys playing around with the various colors and adding different novelty items for each holiday. For Valentine’s Day, that means tinting the chocolate red and pink. For Christmas, it’s red and green and orange for Halloween.

“No two holidays are the same. I think the need changes and you’re needing to bring in different product because nobody wants the same thing every year,” she added. “You’ve kind of always got to be looking and trying, which is fun.”

While the Christmas holiday may be even bigger, Hanson said “Valentine’s this year has really kicked it up.”

“The pretzel rods have been huge. The suckers have been huge this year. I’ve got people ordering 40 suckers in one shot. I want to say I’ve sold over 300 suckers this year,” Hanson said.

She added that suckers, which are white chocolate hearts tinted to either red or pink, are a quick item that customers can pick up to give to their daughters and others.

The holidays are extra busy, as Hanson makes all of her own chocolates and delivers the orders as well.

“When you’re talking 600 pounds of chocolate going out in one season, in one holiday, that’s a lot of candy to make. That’s just the chocolate, that’s not the fillings, the caramels,” Hanson said. “You do a lot of Saturday deliveries or later in the day deliveries. It’s really hard to stop everything you’re doing to deliver.”

She does have a friend who helps her package the candy after it’s made.

“But it’s getting to the point where I’ll probably bump her up into candy-making and bring somebody else in,” Hanson said. “It’s getting big enough that I just need more help. I’m very blessed and thankful for that.”

On top of her regular orders, Hanson also has her products for sale in 14 different locations around the area. In order to do that, Hanson makes all of her products in a commercial kitchen that is licensed and inspected by the state of Iowa.

In Perry, Heavenly Delights Chocolates are available at Harper Rose’s Floral and Gifts and Fareway. She also sells chocolates in Adel, Waukee, Grimes, Panora, Guthrie Center, Ankeny and more.

To order any chocolates, Hanson recommends visiting her website, www.heavenlydelightschocolates.com/. She added that they can ship anywhere in the United States. To contact Hanson directly, you can send a message through the website or give her a call at 515-229-6252. She also suggests visiting the Heavenly Delights Chocolates Facebook page for photos of her products.

“The website is open 24 hours so you’re always welcome to order. It’s never truly too late,” Hanson said.

She does suggest pre-ordering ahead of a holiday like Valentine’s Day. Especially, she said, if someone is wanting a custom order.

While pre-ordering is encouraged, Hanson knows there will be people who wait to buy Valentine’s Day gifts.

“Everybody’s last minute so I try to make sure I’ve got candy made up for that,” she said.

Valentine’s Day is one of Hanson’s bigger holidays, but she encourages people to remember her business throughout the year.

“My big thing, I am not just holiday candy. This is year-round. I’ve done weddings, I’ve done birthdays, I’ve done anniversaries and retirements and babies,” Hanson said. “The options are there, but holidays are always big.

Echo’s Cookies

Echo Boland’s cookie business happened by accident.

The business started out of Echo’s home when she was working full-time. She happened to ask some of her co-workers if they wanted treats for their wives for Valentine’s Day.

“I Googled cookie bouquets, and I made a bunch, and I’ve never stopped. This is 12 years later,” Boland said. “When I retired, I worked out of my house for a year after that and it was really busy, people in and out, so then I just decided a store front is the next step. Here we are. We’re in our sixth year.”

Valentine’s Day is one of the shop’s busiest times. The most popular items vary from year to year.

The popular items include cookie bouquets, individual cookie cakes and cake balls.

“Our cinnamon rolls are good for Valentine’s morning,” Boland added.

Boland shares that there are treats available in the store, but it is best to pre-order. During a busy holiday, Boland requests a couple of days notice. The best way to place an order is to call (515) 508-1273 or stop into the store at 272 W Hickman Rd, Waukee. They do deliver on occasion, but that depends on the order.

Echo’s store is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Each item can be personalized.

“Everything is baked fresh so we don’t have it sitting in the freezer,” Boland said. “If you want something personalized, we bake it and it’s all yours.”

Boland feels that sweet treats can make someone’s Valentine’s Day extra special because they are made with love.

The Flaky Crust Pie Shoppe

Gail Marske’s pies were loved so much by her husband, Alex, that he surprised her by signing her up for the Iowa State Fair pie contest. As a couple, they love the fair. In 2019, Marske won the Blue Ribbon in the All-American Apple-Pie category.

“I was so excited and humbled! I was asked by so many people if I sell my pies,” Marske said. “After saying, no so many times, my husband and I looked at each other and just said, why aren’t we selling them? And so, it started by just saying yes to one person, picking a name and figuring out how to get licensed as an in-home bakery, and word of mouth spread quickly!”

The business is owned by Marske and her husband.

“I’m the head baker, but he is the best apple peeler around!” Marske said.

The Flaky Crust Pie Shoppe just opened this past September out of Gail Marske’s home in Clive. She has a steady number of weekly customers.

“This year for Thanksgiving we did close to 60 pies in three days,” Marske said. “Christmas was spread out through the month a little more. I am anticipating Valentine’s orders to be about the same. I’m getting excited!”

Many customers are interested in her award-winning apple pie, but Marske feels the red fruit pies, like cherry, raspberry, and strawberry rhubarb, are popular for Valentine’s Day.

For a holiday, Marske suggests pre-ordering as the list adds up quickly. The best way to order pies is to email Marske at theflakycrustpieshoppe@gmail.com. You may also message her on her Facebook page, The Flaky Crust Pie Shoppe.

Marske will deliver pies within a 40-mile radius of Clive.

This will be Marske’s first Valentine’s Day, but her pies are personalized for every holiday.

“I have put Christmas trees or turkey cutouts on them, or for birthdays, I can do a little cupcake cutout. I am doing little hearts for Valentine’s Day,” she said.

To her potential customers, Marske said, “My pies are made with so much love and they are delicate and delicious! I am happy to try new flavors or designs to make them extra special. Give us a try. We would be happy to bake for you!”

Drew’s Quality Chocolates

Drew’s Quality Chocolates said they are the only company in the U.S. that still uses the chocolate making technique called fork-dipping. Smaller companies use a hand-dipping technique and large companies use an enrober chocolate making machine. The reason why Drew’s Quality Chocolates sticks with fork-dipping, is because it allows them to dip many different chocolates in one day.

“Fork-dipping makes it look better,” owner Jason Adams said.

At Drew’s, they dip chocolates every day. They continue to use original recipes and original equipment.

Drew’s uses pure Swiss chocolate, both milk and dark chocolate, and the store sells over 50 items. Their chocolate does not have any palm oils, which is added to a lot of chocolates on the market today. These items include, but are not limited to caramels, toffee, soft centers, nuts, fudges and sugar-free.

Drew’s Chocolates have their regular packaging that they designed, but they also have special packaging for the different holidays. For Valentine’s Day, they have their 4oz boxes, 8oz boxes and 16oz heart boxes. Their chocolate strawberries are also very popular for Valentine’s Day.

Drew’s Quality Chocolates goes through 500 to 600 pounds of chocolate a week. At Christmas time, they go through around 800 pounds a week.

Adams said, in reference to Christmas, “It starts in October. It’s like a three-month holiday. Valentine’s Day is like two weeks.”

Drew’s Quality Chocolates recommend pre-ordering by sending an email to, 1927drews@gmail.com. They try to make extra for walk-ins at the store location, 426 State St., in Dexter.

Drew’s store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store will also be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Drew’s Quality Chocolates is proud to be in Dallas County and they plan to remain in their little store.

“That’s what affords us to still use the real chocolate,” Adams said. “Most people say, go build a bigger store or go mass produce. You mass produce and you’re going to lose down on your quality.”

“I think I’m most proud of still being here for so long, for 93 years,” he added. “I remember last year, I had a family of about 12 people come in, and they were four generations of family that had been coming to Drew’s. That was really cool to get to experience that as far as, over time, that many people can share it with their kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren.”