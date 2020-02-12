Public health and secondary roads employees to receive 2 percent raises.

The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors approved contracts with workers in Public Health and Secondary Roads at their meeting Tuesday at the Des Moines County courthouse.

The contracts, which were signed less than two months after the initial proposal include a 2% increase for Public Health and Secondary Roads employees.

The contract includes a 2% raise for Fiscal Year 2021 and FY 2022.

Public Health employees and Secondary Roads employees are represented by American Federal, State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2205.

The 2% increase is consistent with what nonunion employees received, but is less than the 3% pay raise employees with the Communications Workers of America union will receive in 2020.

Last year, union negotiations lasted weeks. The negotiations also were spurred with protests from county employees trying to protect their contracts. Despite the protests, the supervisors came to an agreement with county employees to remove most of the permissive language, but retained the sick leave and grievance policies.

The union had previously asked for all permissible language to be put back in place. However, the supervisors kept sick leave and grievance procedures in the contract, just as they had the previous year.

Removal of permissive language, which includes most parts of previous contracts, is permissible as part of the changes to Iowa Public Sector Bargaining Laws which were passed in 2017.

The new two-year contracts with AFSCME will expire at the same time as the CWA contracts.

Unions contracts weren’t the only contracts covered at the Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. The supervisors also signed agreements with Danville and Middletown to provide law enforcement services.

The county sheriff’s department provides law enforcement protection to those cities. The level of service is negotiated by the individual cities and counties. Danville’s contract calls for patrolling for 20 hours per week, the same amount of time they asked for in FY 2019.

The Middletown agreement did not include time for patrolling.

Previously, the sheriff’s contracts included a portion of the cities DesCom fees, about half of what the cities were paying DesCom directly. However, when the county changed to a per-capita funding formula those fees were paid by other means.

The contract for Middletown increased by $500, about a 4% increase. The contract for Danville decreased by $10,000 a 14% decrease.

The supervisors signed an agreement with Mediapolis for law enforcement within the Mediapolis city limits in January. That contract included 24.5 hours of patrol time and had a decrease of just under $20,000 which represents a 20% decrease in cost.