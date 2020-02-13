WAUKEE — Incoming Waukee Community School District kindergarten students can participate in the Waukee Police Department’s annual Safety City program! Attendees will learn about safety from officers and volunteers during this week-long course. Online-only registration will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 1 at www.Waukee.org/registration.

A miniature city will be used to teach students correct street crossing techniques along with vehicle safety by using tricycles as automobiles. Safety City will also include lessons on:BullyingBus rulesPedestrian rules Calling 911Street crossing Fire safetyTraffic lights Respect for authorityWaukee Safe House Program SeatbeltsWindow safety Bike safetyPoisons and drug abuse

The cost of the program is $50 per student; participants receive a new bicycle helmet and a T-shirt. Students also get to ride a school bus and tour the Waukee Public Safety Building.

2020 Safety City Sessions:Session #1: June 8-12, 9-11:30 a.m.Session #2: June 8-12, 1-3:30 p.m.Session #3: June 15-19, 9-11:30 a.m.Session #4: June 15-19, 1-3:30 p.m.Session #5: June 22-26, 9-11:30 a.m.Session #6: June 22-26, 1-3:30 p.m.

Safety City is very popular, and sessions are limited to 45 participants. Early registration is encouraged. Citizens can call 515-978-7979 with questions.