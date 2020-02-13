With subzero temperatures hitting the Metro, the City of Waukee is providing warming centers at two public buildings Thursday morning through Friday morning. The warming centers and hours are as follows: Waukee Public Safety Building (1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway) - Thursday, Feb. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Waukee Community Center (675 Walnut Street) - Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 a.m. (Call 515-978-7998 to arrange this.)

Call the Waukee Fire Department at 515-978-7998 with any questions regarding the designated warming centers.

As a reminder, the Waukee Public Library’s regular hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. This public building is warm and has many things to keep citizens busy INDOORS!