It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

1-27-2020

Arrest: A 19 year old female Adel resident was arrested for driving under suspension.

1-28-2020

Accident: A vehicle driven by an Ankeny driver was traveling northbound in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. A vehicle driven by a Panora driver was turned eastbound in front of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $5,000.

1-29-2020

Arrest: A 30 year old female Miles resident was arrested for driving under suspension.

1-30-2020

Theft: An Adel resident reported a fraud in the 1000 block of S. 10th St. No loss reported.

1-31-2020

Arrest: A 48 year old male Adel resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Accident: A vehicle driven by a Perry driver was stopped facing northbound the 600 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. A vehicle driven by an Adel driver struck the rear of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $3,100.

Accident: A vehicle driven by an Adel driver was traveling southbound in the 300 block of S 12th St. A vehicle driven by a Dallas Center driver entered the roadway in front of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $8,500.

2-2-2020

Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked.