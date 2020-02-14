It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

February 3, 2020

A Hillsboro, ND resident called to report a hit and run on her vehicle that was parked along the shoulder in the 33000 block of 335th St. She believes it was struck while it was parked and unoccupied. Damages to the vehicle estimated at $1,200.

February 4, 2020

A 26 year old Omaha, NE resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of probation violation- theft.

A 32 year old male Grafton, ND resident was arrested in the 15500 block of Bittersweet Rd., Woodward for trespassing.

February 5, 2020

A 25 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

A 26 year old male Jefferson resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 35000 block of L Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

February 6, 2020

A 36 year old Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of unauthorized use of credit cards.

February 7, 2020

A 31 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling east on Highway 141 when she lost traction and crossed the centerline in front of a vehicle driven by driver two and hit his vehicle on the driver’s side. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $15,000 and $5,000 to vehicle two. Driver one was cited for failure to maintain control.

An Adel driver was traveling on Old Highway 6 when she swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and entered the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000 and $100 to a no passing sign.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling south in the 34000 block of Old Highway 6 when a vehicle driven by driver two pulled out from the stop sign on Bear Creek Rd. Driver two did not see vehicle one coming from the south. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $500 and $5,000 to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for failure to yield upon entering through highway.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling in the 35000 block of L Ave., when his vehicle began to slid and swerved into a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $9,000 and $12,000 to vehicle one.

February 8, 2020

A 34 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension.

A 23 year old Des Moines resident was arrested at 2821 Willis Ave., Perry for driving while barred.

February 9, 2020

A 40 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of unlawful passing of a school bus.

A 36 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license suspended.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

February 10, 2020

A 31 year old male Van Meter resident was charged with violation of a no contact order while incarcerated in the Dallas County Jail.

A 63 year old male Broomfield, Co. resident was arrested at the 103 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of financial liability.