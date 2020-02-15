Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Feb 15, 2020 at 12:01 AM


DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University.


To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake.


To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake.


Local students include:


Adel


Jacob Hardy, Dean’s List


Callie Zobeck, Dean’s List


Dallas Center


Kathryn Pagel, Dean’s List


De Soto


Taylor Boorn, Dean’s List


Redfield


Margaret Dredge, Dean’s List


Waukee


Kelsie Fogo, Dean’s List


Katherine Krusenstjerna, President’s List


Luke LeValley, Dean’s List


Katelyn Mardis, Dean’s List


Justin Minger, Dean’s List


Sanjana Nair, Dean’s List


Emina Oglecevac, Dean’s List


Jaime Peralta Cornejo, Dean’s List


Steven Peralta Cornejo, President’s List


Morgan Robinson, Dean’s List


Allison Roe, Dean’s List


Nathan Schleisman, Dean’s List


Amina Talic, President’s List


Delaney Taylor, President’s List


Haley Wood, Dean’s List