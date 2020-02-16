Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch was notified of a single vehicle roll-over accident at Panther Creek Road and Old Highway 6 at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 16. First Responders from the Adel Fire Department, the Adel Police Department, the Redfield Fire Department, Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that a vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and ended up hitting a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire and the only passenger in the vehicle was found deceased. This investigation is ongoing and the identity of the driver is still undetermined.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the accident and death. More details and the identity of the driver will be released when it is known and next of kin have been located and advised. We appreciate your patience in this investigation as we do our best to determine the facts.