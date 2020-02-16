Area residents will have the chance to help fight hunger during the eighth-annual Grimes Community Hunger Fight on Feb. 21 and 22.

“In an hour they can do something that will make a difference in the life of someone who’s hungry,” said Shellie Billings, a member of the planning committee, of packaging meals with Meals from the Heartland.

The 2020 Grimes Community Hunger Fight will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Grimes United Methodist Church.

The two-part event will feature high school and community volunteers.

On Feb. 21, around 100 to 200 high school students will come to help package meals. The Friday event is limited to high school students only and registration for the students is done at the high school.

“They may package as many as 25,000 meals in just a couple hours. They just go great, they are very efficient. I think they like the idea of kids helping other kids,” Billings said.

Meals from the Heartland’s distribution partner Convoy of Hope has children’s feeding initiatives around the world, with many of the programs connected to a school. and most of the programs are connected to a school.

“The schools have found that it really helps the kids learn when they’re not sitting there hungry,” Billings said.

After the high school students take their turn packaging meals on Friday night, area community members take over on Saturday morning.

Around 250 volunteers are needed to help package meals from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. Billings said that they have groups from businesses, churches and more helping pack meals.

“It’s a real community-wide event,” she added.

This year, Billings said they have a goal to raise a little over $12,000 and package around 50,000 meals.

She added that over the past seven years, around 366,000 meals have been packaged by over 1,400 volunteers during the Grimes Hunger Fight.

“Everybody gets a great feeling of working together, knowing you’re doing something that’s just going to help someone else,” Billings said. “It has a great atmosphere of everybody just working together for the common good. It’s a lot of fun.”

To sign up to package meals, visit community.mealsfromtheheartland.org/GrimesHungerFight.