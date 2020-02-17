The Perry Chief and Dallas County News attended the Iowa Newspaper Association Convention and Awards Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7 and came away from the event with honors.

Allison Ullmann, Editor of The Perry Chief and Dallas County News, walked away with all three places for Best Video. There were 10 entries in the Weekly Newspaper - Class II category. Class is determined by subscriber base.

The first place award was for her Perry Chief video of Supporting Small Businesses, promoting local businesses ahead of the annual Small Business Saturday.

“Strong photography and reporting components to this video. Stood out over the others,” the judge commented.

Her second place video was about Dallas Center-Grimes fans during the 2018 state volleyball tournament for Dallas County News.

“This video showed the sports component in a different light by interviewing the fans. Great idea,” the judge said.

Ullmann’s third place award for The Perry Chief was about the Farm Dinner at the Hotel Pattee. The judge “really enjoyed the photography in this video and was able to get a good sense of the event.”

Dallas County News also picked up a couple of photography awards. Sports Reporter Andrew Brown won third place for his sports feature photo of a Waukee high jumper winning a state title. There were 19 entries in the Weekly Newspaper - Class II category for Best Sports Feature Photo.

“Great narrow depth of field and composition all while managing to capture the moment. Overall a very strong image,” the judge commented.

Ullmann also earned third place for her news feature photo of a competitor during the mutton busting event at the Dallas County Fair. There were 24 entries in the Weekly Newspaper - Class II category for Best News Feature Photo.

“Very nice photo with determination on the competitor’s face,” the judge said.