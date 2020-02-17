Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar is set to officially open its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 18. A bar and entertainment venue located at 1895 SE Grimes Boulevard, the new establishment comes after Richard Andraschko, Tracy Walker-Andraschko, and Jordan Walker worked for several years to find the perfect location.

“My wife and I have been wanting to open a bar for several years, we just couldn’t find the best location,” Andraschko said. “Grimes is growing like crazy, especially with Amazon moving in. We really like the area and [that it’s] right off Hwy 141. It just feels perfect for us.”

Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar held a soft opening before officially opening at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18. The establishment will feature around 20 fresh and made-from-scratch menu items prepared by Executive Chef, Dave Malfara. These items will not only include a signature burger but also signature drinks, several sandwiches and a pasta dish.

The bar will also host live bands weekly starting in the month of March, and offers two tournament pool tables, a 14-foot shuffle board table, a Golden Tee Video Game, a big screen television and a possible pinball game.

“Pour Choices will be a great addition that will provide some additional variety to the local food and drink scene. We hear a lot of buzz around the fact that they will also be incorporating quite a few options to hear live music at their new establishment,” Grimes Chamber and Economic Development President and CEO Brian Buethe said.

Buethe also anticipates that because of its location, Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar will both help aid Grimes in future development and also likely help attract visitors from neighboring communities throughout the region.

“Pour Choices will, by their very existence, make Grimes more attractive for more development. Any time a new business opens, especially when it is the type of business that many people can engage with, it helps to drive economic development momentum,” Buethe said.

Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Coming up, the bar also plans to host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony sometime later this spring.

“We are looking to bring a new bar atmosphere to the Grimes area and surrounding communities, [and] we want to be a premier entertainment venue,” Andraschko said. “We are looking forward to providing a fun and entertaining location.”